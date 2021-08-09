At his induction, Bill Cowher lobbies for Marty Schottenheimer to be in Hall of Fame

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, left, and San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer talk after the Chargers beat the Steelers 23-13 in a football game San Diego, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2006. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy) ORG XMIT: CALI107 AP

Bill Cowher played in 45 games as a linebacker with the Eagles and Browns from 1980-84, but made just four starts.

He made the jump from player to coach the season after his playing days ended.

Marty Schottenheimer offered Cowher an opportunity to be Cleveland’s special-teams coach in 1985. Schottenheimer, the Browns head coach at that time, later promoted Cowher to defensive-backs coach.

When Schottenheimer became the Chiefs head coach in 1989, he hired Cowher as defensive coordinator. Three years later, Cowher was named the Steelers head coach.

From 1992-2006, Cowher had a 149-90-1 record and won a Super Bowl. That resume earned him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday night, Cowher was enshrined in Canton, Ohio, and singled out two people who “shaped” his career.

One was Dan Rooney, who hired Cowher to be the Steelers head coach. The other was Schottenheimer, who died in February. Cowher made a case for Schottenheimer to be in the Hall of Fame.

“Two individuals have shaped and molded me into the person I am today,” Cowher said. “First, Marty Schottenheimer, the only head coach I have ever worked for. He talked me how out of playing to coach when I had never coached before. He gave me the opportunity to be a defensive coordinator when I had never done it before.

“As a head coach, he won over 200 games in over 20 seasons. He had 14 assistant coaches go on to become NFL head coaches, four of which have won a Super Bowl. He was a master motivator, a stickler for detail and for him, it all started with preparation. This man has not only influenced the game, but he’s influenced anybody who has ever played for him, coached with him or coached against him, and I speak on behalf of many: Thank you coach, you did so much for so many, for so long. One day you will be in the Hall of Fame.”

Schottenheimer had a 200-126-1 record as a head coach with four teams, including a 101-58-1 mark in 10 seasons with the Chiefs. Schottenheimer, whose teams reached double digits in victories 11 times, has the eighth-most coaching wins in NFL history.

Cowher also singled out Schottenheimer’s widow, Pat, and the couple’s daughter, Kristen, who was at the ceremony.

“And also I want to say thank you to Pat Schottenheimer,” Cowher said. “Thank you Pat for all you did for Kay (Cowher’s late wife) and I, as you took us under your wing.”

Cowher also said his first meeting with Schottenheimer was at Kristen’s youth basketball game.

