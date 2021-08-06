Take a look inside Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield’s house

Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield is putting roots down in Kansas City.

Merrifield, the two-time All-Star, bought a house in the area, and invited fans to see his place. The Royals shared a video of Merrifield’s home and we learned he doesn’t cook much in season.

“We do a lot of our eating at the field,” Merrifield said. “The stove has been used I think one time. I think I made eggs one time since I’ve been here for the season.”

His fridge has hot dogs and a whole lot of beverages.

Elsewhere in the house, Merrifield has autographed jerseys of former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer and the Brewers’ Jackie Bradley Jr. (when he was with Boston). And he gave viewers a glimpse of his closet.

Merrifield likes caps and golf shirts and Adidas shoes.

“I’m happy to be a KC resident now,” Merrifield said at the end of the video.

Take a look inside his house:

