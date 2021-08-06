Ex-Chiefs GM Scott Pioli praises Patrick Mahomes for having a ‘champion’s mentality’

From the Chiefs’ perspective, Super Bowl LV was one to forget. Most fans likely haven’t even watched highlights from the game, and you couldn’t blame the players from not wanting to watch the 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers ever again.

But quarterback Patrick Mahomes has viewed the tape twice.

“I watched it basically that week after and I watched it a little bit more closer to the season,” Mahomes said this week in an NFL Network interview. “You learn a lot from it. You learn how defenses might play us this next year because that defense had a success.

“You learn about the little mistakes here and there that really caused it to be that much of a wide margin. At the end of the day, you learn how to get better and hopefully that’ll help us going into this season.”

Mahomes said he had some misreads in the opening quarter and the whole team was in a funk in the first half.

“Then us not executing as a whole early in the game,” Mahomes said. “You just see how it snowballs and how when you play a team of that caliber and you don’t start off the way you want to start off and they do, you lose a game that you want to win so badly.”

The Chiefs punted three times in their first four drives of Super Bowl LV, and had a drive bog down in Buccaneers territory as they settled for a field goal.

Former Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli, who is an analyst for the NFL Network, was watching that interview and praised Mahomes’ attitude regarding the Super Bowl loss.

“Looking for more reasons to love & respect @PatrickMahomes? When asked on @nflnetwork if he watched @Chiefs Super Bowl loss for ‘motivation’ or if he can’t watch-he said ‘I watched it to learn & educate myself’ THAT is a champions mentality,” Pioli wrote on Twitter.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has repeatedly said Mahomes is “a sponge,” who is always eager to learn and improve, and this appears to be an example of that.