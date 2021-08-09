At Chiefs camp, a 5-year-old fan got Patrick Mahomes’ headband and a lifetime memory

When he attended Chiefs training camp earlier this month, 5-year-old Everett Anderson had one goal in mind: Get quarterback Patrick Mahomes to wave at him.

That didn’t happen but something much better did, thanks to Mahomes’ generosity.

“As he was walking off the field, Patrick looked over in our direction and changed course,” Everett’s dad, Jason Anderson, wrote in a Twitter message. “I didn’t know what he was going to do but then he took his headband off. I thought maybe he’d walk over and throw it in the crowd, right. ... Then (he) casually looked away and then made eye contact with my son. Everett was just sweetly waving, lightly saying, ‘Hi, Patrick.’ (Again he just wanted him to wave).

“Then (Mahomes) made direct eye contact with him, as he slowed down to throw he pointed at Everett and then made sure he was tossing it right to him. I pulled the headband in to make sure he caught it and it didn’t hit the ground. (Everett) looked at me like, ‘Did he just do that?’ He was silent and didn’t really know how to react. Especially when all the kids around started patting him on the back and saying how lucky he was. He wanted to put it on so we did (it was soaking wet lololol).”

Everett’s uncle, Mike Anderson, caught the whole interaction and shared it on Twitter:

Jason Anderson, who is host of the mid-day show on WHB (810 AM), said Everett is such a big Chiefs fan that he will watch old games on YouTube and has memorized the player nicknames and numbers.

Everett realized instantly the treasure Mahomes had given him.

“We drove home with the headband on his head the whole time (the car smelled like sweat),” Jason Anderson wrote. “He didn’t want to take it off! He wanted to wear it all day and show his friends. But I knew that thing would be passed around and the other kids would try to wear it and I didn’t want it to get ruined. Some of the stitching is coming lose from him putting his helmet on and taking it off through practice. So we let it dry out and then out it up on his trophy case. We’re going to get it framed and hang it in his room.

“We went to the pool (last week) and made a new friend. He also made sure to tell him that he met ‘Patrick’ and he gave him his headband.”

Here’s guessing Everett will be telling people about that moment for years to come.