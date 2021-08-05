For Pete's Sake
Here’s how Kansas City Chiefs fans can appear on ‘Sunday Night Football’ this season
The Chiefs are set to play on “Sunday Night Football” three times this fall, and some Kansas City fans will appear that many times or more.
That’s because NBC apparently is planning to air an opening sequence that includes fans.
The Chiefs said fans are asked to shoot a video (holding your phone horizontally) of yourself and/or family members cheering for the team.
There are a few guidelines, including this one: everyone must be at least 18 years old, and if a minor is in the video, you must be the parent or guardian.
Other things to keep in mind, via the official rules, about your video:
- It can’t have any other products or brands in the video other than Chiefs gear
- It shouldn’t have personal information (name, e-mail address, phone number, etc.)
- No sexually explicit, offensive, defamatory, libelous or disparaging images are allowed. The video also can’t depict an unsafe practice.
- The video shouldn’t contain images/items that are racist or promote bigotry
- It can’t include anything in violation of federal or state laws /regulations
The full set of guidelines for submitting a video can be found here.
This is the link to use to upload the video.
