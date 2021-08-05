Here’s how Kansas City Chiefs fans can appear on ‘Sunday Night Football’ this season

The Chiefs are set to play on “Sunday Night Football” three times this fall, and some Kansas City fans will appear that many times or more.

That’s because NBC apparently is planning to air an opening sequence that includes fans.

The Chiefs said fans are asked to shoot a video (holding your phone horizontally) of yourself and/or family members cheering for the team.

There are a few guidelines, including this one: everyone must be at least 18 years old, and if a minor is in the video, you must be the parent or guardian.

Other things to keep in mind, via the official rules, about your video:

It can’t have any other products or brands in the video other than Chiefs gear

It shouldn’t have personal information (name, e-mail address, phone number, etc.)

No sexually explicit, offensive, defamatory, libelous or disparaging images are allowed. The video also can’t depict an unsafe practice.

The video shouldn’t contain images/items that are racist or promote bigotry

It can’t include anything in violation of federal or state laws /regulations

Want to be featured during the @SNFonNBC opening sequence? Here’s how:

1. Set up a tailgate with friends and family

2. Use your mobile device to film yourselves cheering on the Chiefs

(Hold your phone horizontally!)

3. Upload your video by August 15: https://t.co/9HUO8CBYfY pic.twitter.com/e0rySsLt5H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 27, 2021

The full set of guidelines for submitting a video can be found here.

This is the link to use to upload the video.

