A mic’d-up Steve Spagnuolo on Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: ‘I’m glad he’s on our side.’

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo takes an old-school approach to his job.

That’s not to say he berates the players or tells them to shake it off when hit in the head. No, Spagnuolo explained his coaching philosophy in a mic’d-up video the Chiefs shared on social media.

“Good teachers way back when,” Spagnuolo says to another coach, “they cared about how their kids learned, would care about the person. That’s the same thing with coaching.”

That’s obvious in the video, as Spagnuolo is full of praise for the Chiefs defensive players whenever they do something good at practice.

Spagnuolo also jokes that he’s going to try his hand at boxing against Chris Jokes and tells his players to put on their earmuffs and be aware of a hard count from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a “Team Blitz’ period.

He also drinks plenty of water on a hot day, partially so he doesn’t get yelled at by Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance.

Spagnuolo expressed how happy he was to have Mahomes with the Chiefs.

“He’s amazing,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m glad he’s on our side.”

This is an interesting look of Spagnuolo at work and it’s clear the players like him and respond to his teaching.

"We're gonna be boxing. You and me, 95." Spags had the mic at practice. pic.twitter.com/VdjGLNbeAf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 4, 2021

