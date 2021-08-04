Marcus Peters actively recruited former Chiefs teammate Justin Houston to join Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) tried to calm Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) down before the first defensive play following a Chiefs interception against the New York Giants on November 19, 2017 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Chiefs lost, 12-9, in overtime. Kansas City Star

It’s not exactly Kansas City East, but the Baltimore Ravens added another former Chiefs player on Monday.

Pass rusher Justin Houston agreed to a one-year deal with the Ravens, who signed ex-Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins earlier this year.

Houston was spotted working out in a Chiefs helmet over the weekend, fueling hopes that he might return to Kansas City, where he played from 2011-18 before signing with the Colts.

After last season, Houston became a free agent, and another former Chiefs player helped recruit him to Baltimore.

“(Cornerback) Marcus Peters and he are very close,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters. “I know Marcus has been working on him to get him here for a while. Even in the last couple of days, Marcus made a couple visits over my way to make a couple calls.”

Peters, and Houston were Chiefs teammates from 2015-17. Peters was a rookie in that first season.

On Monday, Peters smiled when asked about Houston joining the Ravens and his recruiting pitch.

“I try to do my part if I know some guys that are good guys all the way around,” Peters told reporters. “Like you said, Justin was one of the key factors when I was in KC, who kind of took me underneath his wing and showed that love — genuine love, at that. A great father, great person, and he’s an awesome and great leader for a team like us.

“When you get a player like that and he’s out there on the market, it doesn’t (hurt) but to just call, just say, ‘What’s up? How are you doing?’ and see if we can be a part of his journey, and he can be a part of ours, too. And it worked out. So, I’m glad to have him, and I’m excited. Just ready to get to work with him.”

The Chiefs were in the top in scoring defense with Peters and Houston in 2015 and 2016.

