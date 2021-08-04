For Pete's Sake
Despite injury, heptathlete from Great Britain refuses help and finishes Olympic race
A wheelchair had been pushed onto the the track after Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson fell following an injury during a race at the Summer Games.
A trio of people came to help Johnson-Thompson, the winner of the heptathlon at the 2019 world championships.
Johnson-Thompson’s hopes for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were dashed Wednesday when she suffered a calf injury while running the 200-meter dash.
That’s why Johnson-Thompson was sitting on the track and it seemed she would need help to get to either the infield or a medical area. Instead, Johnson-Thompson shook her head when asked if she needed assistance.
Johnson-Thompson also didn’t want anyone to help her get to her feet. Remarkably, she then finished the race.
“It’s a brave gesture,” the announcer said of Johnson-Thompson.
Unfortunately for Johnson-Thompson, she was disqualified from the race.
The heptathlon has seven events: high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 800-meter run.
