Despite injury, heptathlete from Great Britain refuses help and finishes Olympic race

A wheelchair had been pushed onto the the track after Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson fell following an injury during a race at the Summer Games.

A trio of people came to help Johnson-Thompson, the winner of the heptathlon at the 2019 world championships.

Johnson-Thompson’s hopes for winning the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were dashed Wednesday when she suffered a calf injury while running the 200-meter dash.

That’s why Johnson-Thompson was sitting on the track and it seemed she would need help to get to either the infield or a medical area. Instead, Johnson-Thompson shook her head when asked if she needed assistance.

Johnson-Thompson also didn’t want anyone to help her get to her feet. Remarkably, she then finished the race.

“It’s a brave gesture,” the announcer said of Johnson-Thompson.

Unfortunately for Johnson-Thompson, she was disqualified from the race.

The heptathlon has seven events: high jump, long jump, shot put, javelin throw, 100-meter hurdles, 200-meter dash and 800-meter run.

