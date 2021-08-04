Zaxby’s sent Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill a special care package at camp

NFL players sometimes miss the little things when at training camp.

In the case of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he had a craving for chicken. Specifically, Hill wanted a meal from Zaxby’s, which has locations on both sides of the state line.

However, there is not a location in St. Joseph, Missouri, which is where the Chiefs are preparing for the 2021 season.

That didn’t stop Hill from asking if he could get his fix:

is there a zaxbys near st Joe — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 2, 2021

Zaxby’s in Liberty saw that tweet and sprang into action, sending Hill chicken fingers, fries and toast. That’s according to Amy Navarro, who co-owns the Liberty Zaxby’s, told Fox 4.

By the looks of it, there was enough for Hill to share:

This wasn’t the first time Zaxby’s helped Hill.

“He wrote on Twitter last year that he needed some Zaxby’s and on a whim I decided to message him (he didn’t know there were any Zaxby’s in the KC area) and he actually responded and we took him and his family some food,” Navarro told Fox 4.

