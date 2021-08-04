For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass — then used it as a deke
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes with underhand throws during the 2020 season.
And his left-handed toss in Denver is the stuff of legends.
Could the behind-the-back pass be the next unorthodox throw Chiefs fans see from Mahomes this season?
Mahomes has pulled out the behind-the-back pass in prior training camps, but the one he threw on Monday traveled 20 yards to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Fans don’t have such restrictions, and Twitter user Braiden Turner shared a video of the pass. This is pretty cool:
Opposing defenses can’t possibly prepare for the eventuality of Mahomes throwing a pass behind his back, right?
Mahomes seems to prepare for any eventuality, so he could maybe use a fake behind-the-back pass as a way to fool the defense.
Does that sound unlikely? Well, take a look at what happened at training camp on Tuesday:
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
This is just one more thing that opposing teams will have to consider when preparing to face the Chiefs during the 2021 season.
Comments