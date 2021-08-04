Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass — then used it as a deke 

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw multiple touchdown passes with underhand throws during the 2020 season.

And his left-handed toss in Denver is the stuff of legends.

Could the behind-the-back pass be the next unorthodox throw Chiefs fans see from Mahomes this season?

Mahomes has pulled out the behind-the-back pass in prior training camps, but the one he threw on Monday traveled 20 yards to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

I’d tweet about Patrick Mahomes throwing a 20-yard behind the back pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but you’d probably want video, which we aren’t allowed to shoot during this period. So I’ll hold off. — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) August 2, 2021

Fans don’t have such restrictions, and Twitter user Braiden Turner shared a video of the pass. This is pretty cool:

Patrick Mahomes throwing behind the back passes on the money at camp today pic.twitter.com/AmgWhj44ZL — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) August 3, 2021

Opposing defenses can’t possibly prepare for the eventuality of Mahomes throwing a pass behind his back, right?

Mahomes seems to prepare for any eventuality, so he could maybe use a fake behind-the-back pass as a way to fool the defense.

Does that sound unlikely? Well, take a look at what happened at training camp on Tuesday:

Mahomes lookin like Rondo pic.twitter.com/MIek85569D — BBQ Dom (@RealBBQDom) August 2, 2021

This is just one more thing that opposing teams will have to consider when preparing to face the Chiefs during the 2021 season.