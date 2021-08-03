Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz shares workout video

For the first time in nearly two decades, Mitchell Schwartz is not pushing with a team preparing for the upcoming season.

But Schwartz, the former Chiefs offensive lineman, is not staying idle.

In February Schwartz had surgery on his back after he was limited to playing in six regular-season games. The following month, the Chiefs released Schwartz and he has not signed with another team.

Since the surgery, Schwartz has shared videos every so often that updates fans on his progression.

In this video, Schwartz pulls a sled (and his wife) backward 25 yards:

Lightweight sled pulls with Brooke to finish off the rehab week! pic.twitter.com/hp9pGJ0Umm — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) July 30, 2021

That would have to put a strain on anyone’s back, so it appears Schwartz is making good progress in his return to the NFL.

Here are a couple of other videos that Schwartz has posted in the past few months:

