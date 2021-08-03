For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu on leadership lessons he learned from Larry Fitzgerald
The first player on the field Tuesday at Chiefs training camp was safety Tyrann Mathieu.
Again.
Mathieu has been a star for the Chiefs and not just because of his play on the field. The Chiefs have also been thrilled with the leadership Mathieu brings to the team.
During an interview Monday with former Rams/Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner on the NFL Network, Mathieu was asked about the leadership skills he learned from former Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald when they both played for Arizona.
Those lessons have stayed with Mathieu.
“Just the professionalism, man, coming to work each and every day, being where your feet are,” Mathieu said. “He’s probably one of the best at that. And then the work he put in on the field. I remember when I came in, obviously he was well invested when I was a rookie, and just the kind of work he put in. Every time he caught a football, he tried his best to take it to the end zone.
“And even helping out younger guys, whether it be offensively, defensively, he was always that guy that was willing to help. And so like I said, man, I’ve been always blessed to be in a locker room with some great guys that I can really learn from. He’s probably at the top of the list.”
Mathieu said he’s learned from others along the way, whether it’s Patrick Peterson and Calais Campbell with the Cardinals, the Texans’ JJ Watt or Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in Kansas City.
In 2020, Mathieu had six interceptions and scored a touchdown, as he was chosen as an All-Pro for the second straight season.
Sports Pass is your ticket to Kansas City sports
Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Kansas City area sports - only $1 a monthVIEW OFFER
Mathieu was asked about his great instincts on the field.
“I think it comes from commitment, and dedication to the playbook,” Mathieu said. “When any coach is talking, I try my best to listen, whether he’s a D-line coach or linebacker coach, secondary coach, I try to give those guys all of my attention and you’ll be surprised if you listen, the kind of things that you can retain, so I’ve been extremely blessed, you know my career.”
Here are clips from that interview:
Comments