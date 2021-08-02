After trade to Atlanta, Jorge Soler posts farewell message about playing for Royals

Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler watches his solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

When the Major League Baseball trade deadline arrived Friday at 3 p.m., it appeared designated hitter/outfielder Jorge Soler would be finishing the season with the Royals.

But minutes after the deadline, came word that a deal had been struck before the cutoff time and Soler was headed to the Atlanta Braves.

Soler set a Royals single-season record with 48 home runs in the 2019 season, and that also led the majors that year.

In two games with Atlanta, Soler has a .571 average (4 for 7) with a walk and one RBI.

Over the weekend, Soler posted an Instagram message about his time with the Royals since he was acquired in a trade with the Cubs on Dec. 7, 2016 (Chicago received Wade Davis in the deal).

“I came to Kansas City five years ago, creating a lifetime of memories and relationships that will always stay close to my heart,” Soler wrote. “My wife and I grew our family in Kansas City and the experience we’ve had has been incredible. I’d like to thank Dayton Moore for giving me the opportunity to be a Royal. This is such a special organization and I’ll miss you all.”