Mike Matheny’s son, Tate, made a stunning catch at Triple-A, got hug from Chris Sale

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale struck out seven in five innings during a rehabilitation start Friday at Triple-A Worcester.

But the star of the game was Worcester center fielder Tate Matheny, who hit a two-run homer and made an insane catch as the Red Sox beat the Buffalo Bisons 4-2.

That catch earned Matheny a hug from Sale, a seven-time All-Star.

In the fourth inning, the Bisons’ Kevin Smith crushed a pitch from Sale that appeared to have been headed over the wall before Matheny brought it back.

OH MY TATE MATHENY pic.twitter.com/gbUqeFbFoP — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) July 31, 2021

Sale, who is working his way back to the Boston Red Sox after having Tommy John surgery, appreciated the play by Matheny:

Chris Sale, certified v thankful for that epic Tate Matheny catch pic.twitter.com/vJgs8T2uXQ — Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) August 1, 2021

Matheny, who played at Missouri State, was Boston’s fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Oh, and his father is Royals manager Mike Matheny. But you probably figured that out, right?