For Pete's Sake
Mike Matheny’s son, Tate, made a stunning catch at Triple-A, got hug from Chris Sale
Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale struck out seven in five innings during a rehabilitation start Friday at Triple-A Worcester.
But the star of the game was Worcester center fielder Tate Matheny, who hit a two-run homer and made an insane catch as the Red Sox beat the Buffalo Bisons 4-2.
That catch earned Matheny a hug from Sale, a seven-time All-Star.
In the fourth inning, the Bisons’ Kevin Smith crushed a pitch from Sale that appeared to have been headed over the wall before Matheny brought it back.
Sale, who is working his way back to the Boston Red Sox after having Tommy John surgery, appreciated the play by Matheny:
Matheny, who played at Missouri State, was Boston’s fourth-round pick in the 2015 draft.
Oh, and his father is Royals manager Mike Matheny. But you probably figured that out, right?
Comments