Merchandise featuring Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce is hot seller, NFLPA says

The Chiefs’ lopsided loss in Super Bowl LV apparently hasn’t affected sales of merchandise featuring two of the team’s biggest stars.

The NFL Players Association released its quarterly list of the top 50 players in merchandise sales, and it included Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

The NFLPA said its figures are “the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko.

“Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.”

The quarterly period covers March 1 to May 31. Mahomes was second on the list behind Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, while Kelce ranked 28th.

The NFLPA noted that either Mahomes or Brady has led quarterly rankings 12 straight times dating to October 2018.

The Players Association also said Mahomes led all NFL players in sales of socks, Fathead decals and “pop vinyl collectibles.” He was among the top five in jersey sales, youth apparel and “figurines and squishy toys.”

