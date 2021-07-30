Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier roasts Texas about leaving Big 12 for the SEC

Former Florida player and head coach Steve Spurrier makes remarks after he was honored during an NCAA college football game against Massachusetts, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators on Saturday officially unveiled Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. AP Photo

An oft-repeated joke on social media this week has been how the Big 12 Conference will allow the Horns Down celebration following Texas’ decision to leave the league.

Much of the ire from fans of other Big 12 teams has been directed at the Longhorns, who plan to join the Southeastern Conference with Oklahoma.

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has never been shy about sharing his opinion of other schools (just ask Tennessee or Auburn fans), and he was asked about the Longhorns’ desire to join the SEC.

Spurrier, in typical fashion, roasted Texas for their lack of success in Big 12 football during an interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

“I can understand Texas jumping over,” Spurrier said. “They get to play Texas A&M again. They get to … they can’t win the Big 12 anyway.

“I think they’ve only won two in the last 30 years or so. What is it?”

Texas actually has won three Big 12 championships, the last coming in 2009, so perhaps there’s some truth in that comment.

Spurrier said he was surprised to see Oklahoma jump ship but believes it is for financial reasons. Sooners fans might be in for a rude awakening, too.

“I just don’t think they’re going to come over to the SEC and win with any regularity the way that they win the Big 12,” he said. “Their fans might say, ‘Yeah, now we can beat Alabama and LSU and all these dudes.’ It may not happen like that.”

As for the other eight teams in the conference, Spurrier expressed sorrow that Oklahoma and Texas are leaving.

“I feel sorry for the other schools, Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State, all those guys, because they obviously need those two schools there,” Spurrier said.

You can read the entire story here.