USA swimmer Robert Finke’s split times highlight amazing comeback in 800 freestyle

Robert Finke, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men’s 800-meters freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) AP

Social media lit up Wednesday following Robert Finke’s stunning comeback win in the 800-meter freestyle race at the Tokyo Olympics.

In fourth place after 750 meters, Finke appeared to have no chance to win the gold medal.

That’s when Finke turned on the jets and pulled out an unlikely victory that earned him a gold medal.

Here is the finish of the race:

This photo illustrates just how far back Finke was on the final lap:

Bobby Finke went from HERE at the turn to win GOLD in the men's 800m freestyle pic.twitter.com/qJ37Glc3q7 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 29, 2021

So how did Finke pull off that win? That’s a question he couldn’t answer.

“I had no idea,” Finke said, per the Washington Post. “Honestly.”

The splits show Finke swam the final 50 meters (26.39 second) of the race nearly 1 second faster than his opening 50 (27.23). He also improved his splits time during each of the final four legs of the race.

Bobby Finke’s splits are insane. The man swam his last fifty (26.39) nearly one second faster than his first (27.23). In an 800m race! pic.twitter.com/rUzOZ30zvx — Jessy Han (@hjessy_) July 29, 2021

Ligou o turbo no final. A comparação das parciais mostra bem como os últimos 50m foram completamente fora da curva. pic.twitter.com/yZ0uk4DWpH — Rafael Oliveira (@OliveiraRafa) July 29, 2021

Instead of being more fatigued at the end of a long race, Finke got faster. And that’s why he’s a gold-medal winner.