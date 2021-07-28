ESPN analyst sees Chiefs as good fit for Xavien Howard, who wants out of Miami

FILE - Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), during the second half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard joined the rest of the Miami Dolphins reporting for training camp Tuesday, July 27, 2021, after he sat out mandatory minicamp because he’s unhappy about his contract. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard led the NFL in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20), and that’s why he was chosen to the All-Pro team for the first time.

Camp has just started for the Dolphins, but Howard said he wants out of Miami.

Howard, 25, signed a five-year, $75.25 million contract with the Dolphins in 2019, per Spotrac, but is displeased about his compensation.

“We wanted things to work out with the Dolphins, and brought solutions to the table ― like guaranteeing more money ― that we felt were win-wins for both sides,” Howard wrote in a social-media post. “There were proposals of adjustments that wouldn’t just make me feel more respected, but were also cap friendly. But the Dolphins refused everything we proposed.

“That is why I don’t feel the organization has dealt with me in good faith. I don’t feel valued, or respected by the Dolphins. Just like they can take a business-first approach, so can I.

“That’s why I want to make it clear I’m not happy, and have requested a trade.”

In an interview with WQAM-AM radio, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he hopes Howard can be happy in Miami.

“There’s a way,” Flores said, per ESPN. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue, and hopefully work something out.”

If the Dolphins should part ways with Howard, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller hopes he ends up going to the Chiefs.

“Dolphins might want him out of the AFC,” Miller wrote on Twitter, “but my god he would be amazing in Kansas City and they badly need him.”

The NFLPA salary-cap tracker shows the Chiefs have slightly less than $8.5 million in cap space. So the Chiefs may not be able to afford Howard, but the team has shown an ability to make moves in the past when it seemed they were hamstrung financially.