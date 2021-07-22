Taco Bell will give out free tacos Thursday thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks

Taco Bell at 1141 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon is open for drive-thru service. jgreen@bnd.com

The Bucks had a horrendous second quarter in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday as the Suns outscored Milwaukee 31-13 and took a 47-42 halftime lead.

Fortunately for everyone who likes Taco Bell, the Bucks came back and won the game (and the series), triggering a free taco giveaway.

It was part of Taco Bell’s “Stolen Game” promotion which offers “every eligible person in the fifty (50) U.S. and the District of Columbia ... the opportunity to obtain one (1) free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco (Free Taco).”

Here’s how people can get their freebie: go to any Taco Bell location (in the restaurant or via drive-thru) and ask for the taco. Or use the Taco Bell app and pick it up. This is only offered during the store’s regular hours of operation and it’s not available for delivery.

Of course, this offer also is only while supplies last.

Not a fan of the Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Taco? Well, USA Today says customers can substitute a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, a crunchy taco or a soft taco for the one being advertised.

Free taco? Yup, get a FREE Flamin’ Hot @Doritos Locos Tacos on July 22 thanks to the @Bucks Comeback win in the NBA Finals. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) July 21, 2021

So there is one option for lunch or dinner today.