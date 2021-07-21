Big 12 fans react to report of Texas and Oklahoma showing interest in joining SEC

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2012, file photo, Baylor’s Matt Ritchey (45) stands on the field by a Big 12 Conference logo during an NCAA college football game against TCU in Waco, Texas. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby feels good about where the league is with nine teams getting ready to play season openers this week. But the game not being played provides a stark reminder of the uncertainty of playing amid COVID-19. TCU won’t be on the field because of a virus outbreak on its campus. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) AP

Well, Big 12 fans have seen this movie before.

On Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, quoting a “high-ranking college official,” reported that Oklahoma and Texas have inquired about joining the Southeastern Conference.

If Oklahoma and Texas did leave, the Big 12 would have eight teams remaining: Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

In response to the Chronicle reporter’s story, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy contacted SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who said: “We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people”

Per Hookem.com, an Oklahoma athletic department source told the Austin American-Statesman, “Come on now? Is this ‘Groundhog Day’ all over again?”

That’s a reference to events of a decade ago, when realignment across the college conference landscape led to widespread speculation that the Big 12 was facing its impending demise. After Missouri and Texas A&M announced in 2011 they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma reportedly were close to leaving for the Pac-12.

The Chronicle story, posted Wednesday afternoon, says an SEC decision regarding the Longhorns and Sooners could be reached soon.

“An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league, the person said, which would give the SEC 16 schools and make it the first of a national super-conference,” Zwerneman wrote.

Here’s what fans of the Big 12 and around college football were saying about the speculation of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC:

It’s the every 5 years Death of Big 12 talk. Like clockwork. — David Bearman ESPN (@DBearmanESPN) July 21, 2021

Kansas to the B1G — Kansas Jayhawks (@Kansashoopschat) July 21, 2021

Sure would be nice if Jamie pollard could get on the phone to the big 10 and leave the big 12. I’m really sick of OU and Texas deciding our futures. — BAWK (@Sportstalkcrap) July 21, 2021

AKA: As soon as we work out the logistics we are outta here. https://t.co/Hm4ebtjYFA — Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) July 21, 2021

all this just to avoid playing Texas Tech #WreckEm https://t.co/KBI41y8ly9 — Matthew (@matthewww131) July 21, 2021

Per the B12 grant of rights, league owns the TV rights of any school that leaves conference before current contract expires in 2025. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) July 21, 2021

Texas and Oklahoma would hurt their chances to get to the BCS. — Terri Geis (@TGeis73) July 21, 2021

I completely understand the financial aspect. No arguments there. In an expanded playoff though, what arguments is OU going to have to win? As long as Riley is the HC, they will be in the Top 12 w/ a #Big12 schedule. — Adam McClintock (@cfb_professor) July 21, 2021

Hear me out… #OkState goes to Big 10 and plays Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin every year



Recruiting would go crazy!



Want to play in Big 10 but don’t like the cold, go play in Stillwater — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevy14) July 21, 2021

I’ll forever blame the demise of the Big 12 on the Longhorn Network and will entrench myself in this stance with no possibility of being swayed. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) July 21, 2021

As an Aggie fan I don’t want OU or Texas in the SEC. It’s a recruiting advantage the Aggies will lose.



As an Aggie fan I want OU and Texas in the SEC cause holy smokes that’s gonna make for some fun Saturdays.



6-6 but making money!!! — Greg Jenkins (@CoachGJenkins) July 21, 2021

Texas cant even win a BIG 12 championship what makes you think they can compete in the SEC #BOOMERSOONER https://t.co/ezhU7QlQ5w — TJ Martinez (@_Tj2jukes) July 21, 2021

If Texas and Oklahoma go to the SEC the B1G should kick Rutgers out and bring in WVU Iowa State and Kansas — Cameron Panase (@Panase31) July 21, 2021