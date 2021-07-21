For Pete's Sake
Big 12 fans react to report of Texas and Oklahoma showing interest in joining SEC
Well, Big 12 fans have seen this movie before.
On Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, quoting a “high-ranking college official,” reported that Oklahoma and Texas have inquired about joining the Southeastern Conference.
If Oklahoma and Texas did leave, the Big 12 would have eight teams remaining: Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State, West Virginia, TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
In response to the Chronicle reporter’s story, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy contacted SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who said: “We are only worried about the 2021 season. Somebody dropped a report from unnamed people”
Per Hookem.com, an Oklahoma athletic department source told the Austin American-Statesman, “Come on now? Is this ‘Groundhog Day’ all over again?”
That’s a reference to events of a decade ago, when realignment across the college conference landscape led to widespread speculation that the Big 12 was facing its impending demise. After Missouri and Texas A&M announced in 2011 they were leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma reportedly were close to leaving for the Pac-12.
The Chronicle story, posted Wednesday afternoon, says an SEC decision regarding the Longhorns and Sooners could be reached soon.
“An announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league, the person said, which would give the SEC 16 schools and make it the first of a national super-conference,” Zwerneman wrote.
Here’s what fans of the Big 12 and around college football were saying about the speculation of Texas and Oklahoma leaving for the SEC:
Comments