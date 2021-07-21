Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes stars in a new Head & Shoulders commercial

Another edition of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ recurring Head & Shoulders commercials with former Steelers defensive star Troy Polamalu has been released.

A year ago, the two shot a “Take it up to 100” spot at the Genesis Health KC Racquet Club in Merriam.

In 2019, Mahomes and Polamalu were in a commercial called “Offense vs. Defense” for the shampoo company.

On Wednesday, Mahomes shared the new ad called “Never Stop Working.” As you can see, Mahomes is frequently surprised to see Polamalu appear in different places.

It seems likely this won’t be the last new commercial featuring Mahomes that will be coming to the airwaves.

That’s because Mahomes has appeared in ads for State Farm, Oakley, Adidas, Electronic Arts and more.

You can see one of his old spots for Head & Shoulders in the video above.