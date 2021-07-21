For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill seeks ideas from Kansas City fans for custom cleats
It’s been said you never really know a person until you walk a mile in their shoes.
However, you don’t need to walk anywhere in Chiefs safety Juan Thornill’s shoes to know he really likes custom cleats.
He’s worn a number of different designs during his first two seasons with the Chiefs. Here are some of those special looks:
Like the Chik-fil-A design before, Thornhill recently showed off another restaurant-themed pair of cleats:
Now Thornhill is asking fans for their ideas for unique cleats. He promised the one he likes the best will be worn in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Fans offered up some silly, fun and cool ideas, and here are a few that seem like they could work for Thornhill:
Keep your eyes on Thornhill’s feet during that game against the Browns.
