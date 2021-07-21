Chiefs’ Juan Thornhill seeks ideas from Kansas City fans for custom cleats

It’s been said you never really know a person until you walk a mile in their shoes.

However, you don’t need to walk anywhere in Chiefs safety Juan Thornill’s shoes to know he really likes custom cleats.

He’s worn a number of different designs during his first two seasons with the Chiefs. Here are some of those special looks:

Juan Thornhill's SpongeBob SquarePants cleats >>> pic.twitter.com/SxyRUThnku — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) February 7, 2021

S/o Kansas City!!! Game cleats for Sunday pic.twitter.com/VYRZnEKGVg — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) October 1, 2020

Like the Chik-fil-A design before, Thornhill recently showed off another restaurant-themed pair of cleats:

Now Thornhill is asking fans for their ideas for unique cleats. He promised the one he likes the best will be worn in the Chiefs’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans offered up some silly, fun and cool ideas, and here are a few that seem like they could work for Thornhill:

Homage to the great Chiefs that came before you - DT, Berry, Cherry, Lanier — Nicholas Cole (@TheNicholasCole) July 16, 2021

I think a tribute to the @NLBMuseumKC would be nice. What say you, @nlbmprez? https://t.co/Z4L9oHqcXM — Harold (@Hankyboy09) July 16, 2021

Great GoogilyMoogily — Celestia Muai (@CelestiaMuai) July 16, 2021

Revenge tour cleats — John Maker (@MrMakerWet) July 16, 2021

Keep your eyes on Thornhill’s feet during that game against the Browns.