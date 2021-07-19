Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill dressed as an old man and challenged people to a race

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs down the sideline after evading a tackle by Atlanta Falcons A.J. Terrell during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill might be following Kyrie Irving’s blueprint for parlaying a character into something bigger. Or maybe Hill is just having some fun.

Irving, the Brooklyn Nets star, parlayed his Uncle Drew from Pepsi Max commercials into a movie. Dressed as an old man, Irving would show up on the court and have people think he couldn’t keep up in a game. Instead, Irving/Uncle Drew would dominate.

Hill, who is 27, shared a photo on his Instagram account in which he transformed into an old gray-haired man:

One can’t help but wonder how long it took Hill to get into this costume, but it looks fairly convincing. And he sounds good, too, as Hill worked on his voice.

And he got at least one person to race him (this comes with a warning as there is a curse word at the end of the video):

@deestroying My grandpa raced this girl for $1000 , did she win tho @tyreekhill ♬ original sound - Deestroying

Apparently there is more to come as Hill said he will be posting a longer video to his YouTube page in the near future. So it seems likely that others lost a race to “Grandpa Cheetah.”