Former Kansas City cornerback: No AFC team is suited to beat Chiefs in the playoffs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spikes the ball to celebrate his fourth quarter touchdown in the AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills Sunday Jan. 24, 2021. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 and will return to the Super Bowl. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The last game the Chiefs played was their worst in years, but it’s served as motivation as they prepare for the 2021 season.

It’s been more than five months since that 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Chiefs players are eager to get back to the Super Bowl to erase the memory of the Buccaneers loss.

However, the AFC seems to be loaded with formidable foes. That includes the Ravens, Browns, Bills and the Colts.

But former Chiefs cornerback Brandon Flowers doesn’t think any AFC team has what it takes to defeat Kansas City in the postseason.

Flowers, who played for the Chiefs from 2008-13, said last week on the NFL Network he fully expects the Chiefs to be in Super Bowl LVI, which is Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

“They’re definitely getting back this year,” Flowers said. “When you have Patrick Mahomes under center, you have Travis Kelce on the offensive side of the ball along with Tyreek Hill, they’re gonna get back. I don’t think is an AFC team that’s suited to beat them in the playoffs.

“Regular season, yes, you might can get them. But in the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid is tough. But for them to hold up that Lombardi Trophy, they’ll just have to keep Patrick Mahomes upright. When you give Patrick Mahomes time, he can make magic happen in the pocket, or even outside the pocket.

“Just in the Super Bowl, if it was a head-to-head game with Kansas City having all the offensive line pieces on the offensive side of the ball, it would have been a totally different game. We can kind of get blindsided and forget how great this offense was because of what the Super Bowl left in our mouth, that sour taste it left in my mouth about the Chiefs, but let’s not get into it. This is a great Kansas City Chiefs team that will get back to the Super Bowl, and if they can protect Patrick Mahomes, they will hold up that trophy this year.”

Here is Flowers talking about the Chiefs’ chances in the 2021 season:

