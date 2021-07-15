For Pete's Sake
Here’s a super slow motion look at block by Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA Finals
The Phoenix Suns had a chance to be the first team to win a road game in this year’s NBA Finals, but they coughed up a fourth-quarter lead Wednesday and lost 109-103 to the Bucks in Milwaukee.
That allowed the Bucks to tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Phoenix held a seven-point lead with 8:30 to play in Game 4, but the Bucks rallied and took a 101-99 lead with 1:28 remaining. The Suns had a chance to tie when Deandre Ayton seemingly had an easy alley-oop dunk.
Instead Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made the play of the game by somehow blocking Ayton’s shot.
Here is another angle of the dunk and this one is in slow motion:
The block is even more incredible when you see it in super slow motion. Twitter user Timothy Burke shared this:
That’s awesome, right?
And if you love sports photos, chances are you will like this shot from Garrett Ellwood:
