Here’s a super slow motion look at block by Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks a shot by Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the second half of Game 4 of basketball’s NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

The Phoenix Suns had a chance to be the first team to win a road game in this year’s NBA Finals, but they coughed up a fourth-quarter lead Wednesday and lost 109-103 to the Bucks in Milwaukee.

That allowed the Bucks to tied the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Phoenix held a seven-point lead with 8:30 to play in Game 4, but the Bucks rallied and took a 101-99 lead with 1:28 remaining. The Suns had a chance to tie when Deandre Ayton seemingly had an easy alley-oop dunk.

Instead Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo made the play of the game by somehow blocking Ayton’s shot.

CLUTCH BLOCK BY GIANNIS pic.twitter.com/jwB0b75o65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

Here is another angle of the dunk and this one is in slow motion:

The block is even more incredible when you see it in super slow motion. Twitter user Timothy Burke shared this:

That’s awesome, right?

And if you love sports photos, chances are you will like this shot from Garrett Ellwood: