Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson once planned epic TD celebration in KC but it fell through

John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star 10/14/2007 (SPORTS) Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson with 10:01 remaining in the second quarte during Sunday’s October 14, 2007, football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. cutline: Chiefs cornerback Patrick Surtain snagged a pass intended for the Bengals Chad Johnson in the second quarter. It was Surtains first interception of the season, and it set up Larry Johnsons touchdown run. /THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Former Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson scored 67 touchdowns during his NFL career, which ended in 2011, and he seemingly had a different celebration each time he reached the end zone.

There was the time he did a River Dance jig. He once did chest compressions on the ball. Another time he put on a fake Hall of Fame jacket on the sideline. Johnson also grabbed an end-zone pylon and putted the ball.

The best celebration of all was saved for the Bengals’ 2005 regular-season finale.

Johnson revealed what he had planned this week while on the “NFL on ESPN.”

“We were playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City,” Johnson said, “and I’m not sure if people watching at home ... remember the Easy Button from the Staples commercial, and when you press it, it said, ‘That was easy.’ I think everyone in corporate America had one at their desk. So I put one under the north and south end zones.

“And I was hoping to score that game and pull the Easy Button out and run to Carson (Palmer, the Bengals quarterback) and have him hit that button, and it’s very unfortunate I didn’t get a chance to score in that game.”

This is the Easy Button:

The reason Johnson didn’t get to pull off that celebration? The Chiefs crushed the Bengals 37-3 in the game on Jan. 1, 2006. Palmer didn’t play the entire game as Cincinnati had a playoff game the following week.

Johnson caught 4 passes for 55 yards.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman wondered if the Chiefs should revive that celebration. He saw what Johnson said and asked quarterback Patrick Mahomes what he thought:

Mahomes knows what would happen if he did tried that stunt, but Johnson seemed open to making it happen.

Just do it and I’ll pay the fine https://t.co/68yEQc52E6 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 14, 2021