Chiefs’ Travis Kelce clears up confusion about pronouncing his name. Well, sort of.

Chiefs training camp can’t come soon enough for fans and the players.

There was a big hubbub Wednesday after Twitter user Braiden Turner dug up a clip of tight end Travis Kelce’s visit with the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast in December. During that chat, Kelce said the world has been mispronouncing his name.

“I’ve got ‘KEL-see’ and I’ve got ‘Kels,’” said Kelce. “My real name is ‘Kels,’ so I mean, I just kind of roll with the punches.”

Everyone in Chiefs Kingdom had the same question: We’ve all been saying his name wrong?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was amused after seeing that tweet.

You learn something new everyday @tkelce https://t.co/82nganHGsp — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

The floodgates soon opened as the pronunciation of Kelce’s name became a hot topic with Tyreek Hill, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Khalen Saunders and Chris Jones weighing in.

So did the Chiefs and Rick Burkholder, the team’s vice president of sports medicine and performance.

so I've been saying his name wrong this entire time — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 14, 2021

Bro he never corrected us once https://t.co/dukbRjSwev — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 14, 2021

So, we've been saying Kelce wrong this whole time?? pic.twitter.com/4i8LbUWLZ1 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 14, 2021

Kells? Kelcey? Kelce?

Halare? Helare? Helaire?

Heel? Heal? Hill?

Harmen? Hartmen? Hardman?

This gone be tough ‍♂️ — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) July 14, 2021

I’ve been saying Travis Kelce(y) the whole time. My apologies @tkelce — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) July 14, 2021

Him or his brother. I have been wrong for 11 years. https://t.co/0QhRBpX9wJ — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) July 14, 2021

This set off investigations* to try and get to the bottom of what to call Kelce.

*No, seriously, just take a look below

Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 found a clip from before the AFC Championship Game in 2020 between the Chiefs and Titans.

Via YouTube, Travis Kelce's pronounced it 'the other way' before. This was in the lead-up to the 2020 AFC Championship vs. Titans #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/G9mF3GMfLy — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 14, 2021

KCTV-5’s Dani Welniak consulted the Chiefs pronunciation guide:

Pete Sweeney of the Arrowhead Pride blog consulted the University of Cincinnati football team’s pronunciation guide from 14 years ago when Kelce’s brother played for the Bearcats:

The wild Kel-see/Kelse mixup roots back to 2007. Here is the University of Cincinnati pronunciation guide from that season, when a walk-on named Jason Kelce saw action in nine games along the offensive line in his redshirt freshman season. pic.twitter.com/hKaZWW2lfm — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) July 14, 2021

About the only thing missing was someone going back to Kelce’s days growing up in Cleveland Heights. Wait ... someone actually did that. A fan name Ryan Patrick Dolan said he contacted Kelce’s childhood friend:

Just texted a friend who grew up with @tkelce. He said as a kid he pronounced it as a “kellss”, and then in high school it was Kelce. He figured he was just mispronouncing it as a kid. His answer shocked me. I don’t know anything anymore. @mellinger @SSJWHB — Ryan Patrick Dolan (@kc_fun) July 14, 2021

OK, so in the midst of all this sleuthing/hand-wringing over a comment Kelce made about his name in December, the man himself stepped up to clear things up.

This is what Kelce tweeted about the proper pronunciation of his last name:

you’ve been sayin it right man, I go by both…. One’s my real name and one’s a nick name — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 14, 2021

who really knows though?! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 14, 2021

Welp. That didn’t clarify anything. But, then again, it doesn’t really matter. The important thing is it led to a fun day of chatter among fans and the players.

This Chiefs fan summed up things well:

I must say this whole Kels vs Kelce situation is a nice change of pace on the bird app. There’s been so much drama (Covid, Politics, etc..) on here for such a long time.



It’s fun for us to joke and laugh about something as a collective group for a change! ️ #ChiefsKingdom — RollinWithMahomes (@MishLGee_xoxo) July 14, 2021

Here’s a reminder: Chiefs training camp opens on July 28.