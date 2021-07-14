While mic’d-up at Chiefs’ minicamp, Tyrann Mathieu explained why he hates golf

Among the participants in last weekend’s American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament were current or former players in the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball.

Many professional athletes like to hit the links to relax and scratch their competitive itch.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, however, is not one of those people.

Fans learned that in a video the team released Tuesday. Mathieu was mic’d-up at the Chiefs’ recent minicamp and at one point was asked if he golfed by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Mathieu was unequivocal in his response.

“Nah coach,” Mathieu said. “I’m a competitor but other than that I get pissed off. That ball be kicking my (butt), coach. I can’t help it. That little bitty ball just be kicking my (butt).”

Mathieu also said he’s eager for the 2020 season to start.

“I’m ready to hear that national anthem,” Mathieu said before singing a line. “’And the home...’ That’s when I know it’s real.”

You just know he was hearing “Home of the Chiiiiiiiiefs” and visualizing being back at Arrowhead Stadium once again.

This is the video the Chiefs shared:

