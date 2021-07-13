Monday was ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’ in Tyler, Texas, as hometown honored Chiefs star

The Texas city of Tyler has been home to a number of famous people, including drummer Gus Johnson, who played with Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Dizzy Gillespie.

Actor Richard Bradford, who would appear in the movie, “The Untouchables,” also was born in Tyler. Ditto for Ryan Brown, who starred in two soap operas.

But there is little question that Tyler’s most famous son is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s little surprise the city proclaimed Monday as “Patrick Mahomes Day.”

But it wasn’t because of his considerable success in the NFL. The Tyler Morning Telegraph said Mahomes was honored because of his community service work via his charitable foundation, 15 and the Mahomes, in Kansas City and East Texas.

Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, took part in the ceremony.

“As a Texas Tech alum, it’s pretty exciting to read this proclamation. When you see Patrick and what he’s done, not only is he a good player but he’s a good man,” Tyler mayor Don Warren said, per the Telegraph. “It’s an honor to read this proclamation for your son. You did a good job.”

Here is part of what the proclamation says, via KYTX-TV:

Whereas, Patrick brings honor and acclaim to our city and to East Texas through his active support of the East Texas Food Bank, and encourages our youth through support of the Boys & Girl Club of East Texas; and

Whereas, Patrick empowers our youth to attain athletic, academic, and interpersonal success through his support of the Mentoring Alliance; and

Whereas, Patrick established 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children with initiatives that focus on health, wellness, academics, science, the arts, athletics, and children with disabilities; and

Whereas, Patrick projects a positive role model of personal, athletic, business, and philanthropic success for all he encounters, both personally and through media exposure

According to the paper, the local Rotary Club also made Mahomes an honory member for “his service and compassion” and gave him the “Service Above Self Award.”

Mahomes father told the Telegraph: “They’re (15 and the Mahomies) doing a lot of great things. I think they’re headed in the right direction. There’s not anywhere that he goes around here that he doesn’t see his jersey and stuff like that. He’s my son, and he’s always been a humble kid.”