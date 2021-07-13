NFL Network reporter says Kansas City Chiefs could still sign free-agent Melvin Ingram

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) sacked Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game on Jan. 6, 2019, in Baltimore. AP Photo

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged last week with one felony count of possession of an assault weapon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney told The Star’s Herbie Teope.

It was the result of Clark’s arrest on March 13 by the California Highway Patrol. In June, Clark was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

It remains to be seen if Clark will miss time this season. But NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “the charge is extremely serious.”

“I don’t know enough about what options he might have to avoid jail time, but obviously this is something the NFL is looking at and looking at very seriously and we’ll see about his availability for the start of the season and beyond,” Rapoport said. “At this point there’s way more uncertainty than there is certainty for Frank Clark and for the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Rapoport said if Clark misses part of the season, the Chiefs may look to sign former Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram.

After playing just seven games last season, Ingram is a free agent. In nine seasons, all with the Chargers, Ingram had 49 sacks in 113 games with 70 tackles for a loss. Ingram visited the Chiefs in March.

“Usually when you have a veteran like that who wants real money in for a visit and you don’t sign, that’s a guy you revisit kind of before camp,” Rapoport said. “If Frank Clark is off the field for dealing with far, far more serious issues like two gun charges including having an Uzi in his gym bag, I mean I haven’t done all of the work but it doesn’t sound like there’s a lot of wiggle room when it comes to the gun laws there (in California).”

Here is a clip of Rapoport talking with McAfee: