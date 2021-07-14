NFL’s website notes two Chiefs stars have done something unseen in league history

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill congratulates tight end Travis Kelce after Kelce scored a touchdown in the third quarter Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Former Rams star Isaac Bruce has declared he is part of the best wide receiver duo in NFL history.

While talking this week with CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo, Bruce said no tandem, not even former Vikings stars Cris Carter and Randy Moss, can match what he and Torry Holt accomplished.

“It may seem like a whole lot of arrogance to other people, but numbers don’t lie,” Bruce said. “Everything we put on the football field, the film, it is what it is. You can always go back and turn it on.”

Technically, Bruce might be right because he said wide receiver duo.

But a recent story on the NFL’s website shows the best pair of pass catchers in league history are currently playing for the Chiefs.

In his state of the 2021 Chiefs (it’s Super Bowl championship or bust), the NFL Network’s Adam Rank wrote about wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Rank noted that one stat shows why those two are the best ever.

Here is what he wrote: “I’m not sure people understand how great a pass-catching duo this is. Like, you sort of understand, but you don’t fully get it. ... Hill and Kelce have the most combined receiving yards by a duo in any four-season stretch (2017-2020) in NFL history. Of ANY tandem. That includes Randy Moss and Cris Carter. Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. All of them. And Kelce is a tight end! My pro tip to anybody who plays fantasy is to take Kelce as your top pass catcher because the drop-off from Kelce to, say, Darren Waller is greater than the chasm between Hill and like DeAndre Hopkins. I know it seems dumb to wonder if these two can continue this epic pace, given that Mahomes is delivering them the football, but Travis isn’t getting any younger. He’s in his 30s now. OK, no, I wouldn’t sweat it. Have to imagine the Chiefs will once again field one of the top offenses in the NFL.”

Over the past four seasons, Hill has caught 307 passes for 4,798 yards and 41 touchdowns. Kelce has 388 receptions for 5,019 yards and 34 touchdowns.

That combined total is 695 catches, 9,817 yards and 75 touchdowns from 2017-2020.