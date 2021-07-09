Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. on why he’s eager for practice before the Futures Game

A banner for the All-Star game hangs on the front of Coors Field near the sculpture entitled “The Player” after a news conference to kick off All-Star week Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Some Royals fans would love to see top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. join the team in Cleveland but he’s excited about where he’ll be this weekend.

Witt, a shortstop, and his Double-A teammate Nick Pratto will take part in Sunday’s 2021 Futures Game in Denver. It’s part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities, meaning the game will be held at Coors Field.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Witt is batting .300 with 13 home runs, nine doubles, 14 stolen bases and 40 RBIs in 53 games with Northwest Arkansas.

Batting practice at hitter friendly Coors Field is going to be fun.

“I’m just so honored just to get this going and I’m really excited to actually just hit BP out there, just to see what it’s like at Coors Field,” Witt said earlier this month in an interview on the MLB Network. “And then also just be around all the other future stars. I’ve seen their names, I know a couple of the guys, but then just actually get to meet them and just kind of talk baseball with them.

“I’m super excited for that and then just to kind of get that feeling of just kind of being an All-Star at one point. I’m just really excited and I can’t wait.”

In an interview last week with Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, Witt said he’s excited to play alongside Pratto, who plays first base for the Naturals. Witt also is eager to talk with one player in particular when he gets to Coors Field.

It’s catcher Adley Rutschman, who was drafted by the Orioles one spot ahead of Witt.

“One person I look forward to ... actually physically get to meets Adley Rutschman, just because we were both in that 2019 draft and just seeing all the things about him, hearing nothing but great thing. So looking forward to that and then just as well as just all the other guys there,” said Witt, who is an infielder.

“I’m just really excited I get to experience this moment with my teammate Nick Pratto as well, so that’s going to be a lot of fun, and we’re gonna take it all in and hopefully we can represent the Royals well.”

Here is the interview with Mayo: