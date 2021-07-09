Padres relief pitcher hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer and his family went crazy

San Diego Padres’ Daniel Camarena, right, is congratulated by Manny Machado after hitting a grand slam off Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) AP

The designated hitter is likely coming to the National League soon, so we won’t be treated to incredible moments like the one involving San Diego Padres relief pitcher Daniel Camarena.

Camarena had come to the plate just 31 times in his eight seasons as a pro (minors or majors) before Thursday. He had five hits, all singles, so what he did Thursday night can only be described as extraordinary.

After being recalled from Triple-A earlier in the day, Camarena came on in relief in the fourth inning and found himself batting with the Padres trailing the Nationals 8-2. It was a big situation with the bases loaded and two outs.

Oh, and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was pitching.

So, yeah, what happened next was remarkable:

- FIRST CAREER HIT

- GRAND SLAM

- OFF MAX SCHERZER

- AND YOU'RE A PITCHER



DANIEL CAMARENA HAD A MOMENT OF A LIFETIME



(via @Padres)pic.twitter.com/KfXmXeiVyv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 9, 2021

“I still don’t have a word for it,” Camarena told MLB.com. “I’m still trying to find a word for my debut, and then this took it to a whole other level. In that AB, just trying to put the ball in play in that situation. Especially against Max, that’s hard to do. I was just trying with everything that I had just to put a ball in play.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune noted Camarena‘s brother Louie was at the game with their mother Consuelo, other family and friends. His father died in 2019, the paper noted.

“It’s powerful,” Louie Camarena told the Union-Tribune. “… Here we are at home, not too far from where Dad is. … This is the stuff that Dad and all of us dreamt of and talked about, so to do it here, it’s just truly remarkable. It’s a testament to his grind. Perseverance, all the hard work. We’ve never lost faith. … Our tribe never lost doubt. We always believed. In some ways, we believe we’re where we’re supposed to be, quite frankly. It feels just right.”

Cameras caught the reaction of Camarena’s family:

Also part of Camarena’s day:

-make his family proud pic.twitter.com/2RYbuXchnQ — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 9, 2021

And here is the video that Louie Camarena shot:

“OH MY GOD!”



You saw Louie Camarena’s reaction to his brother’s grand slam. Here’s the video he captured of Daniel’s first big league hit.



He and the family overflowing with excitement.



What. A. Moment. pic.twitter.com/3D6wQ6JQVx — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) July 9, 2021

Camarena’s feat was so rare it was never done in the 20th Century. That’s according to Stats by Stats, which noted the last time a pitcher had a grand slam for his first hit in the majors.

Reliever Daniel Camarena of the @Padres hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the 4th inning tonight, his first career hit.



The only other pitcher in MLB history whose first career hit was a grand slam was Bill Duggleby on April 21, 1898 with the Phillies. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 9, 2021