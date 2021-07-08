For Pete's Sake
Bally Sports Kansas City offers apology for outage that left Royals fans fuming
Royals fans watching Wednesday’s game against the Reds, sat through a 72-minute rain delay and may have thought they would be rewarded for their patience.
With Cincinnati leading by two runs, the Royals loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning. The rally fizzled when Hunter Dozier flied out to deep left field. At about that time, some Royals fans struck out too.
That’s because Bally Sports Kansas City switched its coverage away from the Royals-Reds game in progress.
Here is former Star/MLB.com reporter Jeffrey Flanagan:
The outage didn’t affect DirecTV viewers, but fans watching on cable missed the end of a 5-2 Reds victory.
Bally Sports Kansas City said the problem was at its “master control facility.”
“Cable subscribers missed the end of yesterday’s game. It was the result of a technical error at our master control facility,” Bally Sports Kansas City said Thursday in a statement to The Star.
“What happened yesterday was unacceptable and we want to apologize to the Royals fans who missed the end of the broadcast. The issue has been resolved, and we’re taking steps to improve the overall response to any issues should they arise in the future.”
Flanagan wasn’t the only one upset at missing out on the end of the game.
This is a snippet of what was being shared on Twitter:
