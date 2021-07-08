Bally Sports Kansas City offers apology for outage that left Royals fans fuming

.

Royals fans watching Wednesday’s game against the Reds, sat through a 72-minute rain delay and may have thought they would be rewarded for their patience.

With Cincinnati leading by two runs, the Royals loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning. The rally fizzled when Hunter Dozier flied out to deep left field. At about that time, some Royals fans struck out too.

That’s because Bally Sports Kansas City switched its coverage away from the Royals-Reds game in progress.

Here is former Star/MLB.com reporter Jeffrey Flanagan:

As the late great Paul Splittorff used to say, “Are we trying?” https://t.co/RnQDgiOPCG — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) July 7, 2021

The outage didn’t affect DirecTV viewers, but fans watching on cable missed the end of a 5-2 Reds victory.

Bally Sports Kansas City said the problem was at its “master control facility.”

“Cable subscribers missed the end of yesterday’s game. It was the result of a technical error at our master control facility,” Bally Sports Kansas City said Thursday in a statement to The Star.

“What happened yesterday was unacceptable and we want to apologize to the Royals fans who missed the end of the broadcast. The issue has been resolved, and we’re taking steps to improve the overall response to any issues should they arise in the future.”

Flanagan wasn’t the only one upset at missing out on the end of the game.

This is a snippet of what was being shared on Twitter:

Bally's Sports just cut to some random non Royals programming, mid game. pic.twitter.com/OdNr50HK9K — Rob Brenton (@RoblBrenton) July 7, 2021

Too bad @BallySportsKC turned it off in the 8th inning. Seriously, the Royals should get some money back from them. They are damaging the Royals brand with the fans when even 100 loss teams couldn't. — Chris Witt (@kcwittsChris) July 7, 2021

Let’s get this fixed. Too late in the season to be having these kind of issues. Plants seeds of doubt that you will be able to a good experience with your app next year. — Greg Smith (@gsmith601) July 8, 2021

Yet the Reds LIVE broadcast was still available (If you lived in Ohio). — Mr. Jake Schmidt (@HouseofLearning) July 7, 2021

My God—that was totally unprofessional and uncalled for. Get your act together Bally. At the very least you could have made some kind of announcement during the alternate programming you put on. I wish Fox was still in charge of Royals on TV. They did a better job!! — Pam Holmes (@pamholmes51) July 8, 2021

Are you planning to show the entire game tomorrow night, or should I plan to do something else? — Mary (@LinusPeanuts) July 7, 2021

I'm officially done with @ATT and @BallySportsKC . Just called and canceled. It's been a disaster this year. — Jason Kidd (@JasonKiddKC) July 7, 2021

Anytime the game extends past scheduled air time, we miss the end of the game with @BallySportsKC . RIDICULOUS!! — Jordan Beckman (@jbeckman19) July 7, 2021