England charged by UEFA for laser pointed at Denmark goalkeeper during penalty kick

Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel prepares for England’s Harry Kane to take a a penalty kick during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark at Wembley stadium in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Ellis, Pool) AP

England advanced to Sunday’s 2020 European Championship thanks to a penalty kick given in extra time of Wednesday’s 2-1 semifinal win over Denmark.

Raheem Sterling fell in the penalty box, but it was called a “blatant dive” by a former Liverpool star and fans around the globe.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has now leveled a charge against England, but it’s not about whether or not Sterling faked being fouled during the game in London.

The BBC said UEFA charged England for a laser pointer that was shined on the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel during the ensuing penalty kick. Harry Kane’s shot was saved but he scored on the rebound.

There appeared to be a laser pointed at Kasper Schmeichel moments before Kane's penalty which was won while there was a second ball on the pitch during play. pic.twitter.com/xAQgNYwOi8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 8, 2021

England are also charged with causing a disturbance during Denmark’s national anthem, the BBC said, and setting off fireworks.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course,” UEFA said in a statement, per the BBC.

The laser pointer and fireworks fall under Article 16(2)(c and d) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations.

That says: “All associations and clubs are liable for the following inappropriate behavior on the part of their supporters and may be subject to disciplinary measures and directives even if they can prove the absence of any negligence in relation to the organization of the match:

“c. the lighting of fireworks or any other objects

“d. the use of laser pointers or similar electronic devices”

The Athletic reported the fine for the laser is 8,000 Euros, which is roughly $9,500. The penalty for each of the fireworks is 500 Euros, which is just under $600.