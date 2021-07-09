Former Kansas City star Dante Hall surprised by how deep his love of the Chiefs runs

Dante Hall gave Chiefs fans goosebumps for seven seasons in the early 2000s before finishing his career with the Rams, when they were still in St. Louis.

Hall, who grew up in Texas and attended Texas A&M, never thought he would be actively cheering for the Chiefs more than a decade since last donning their jersey.

But while being honored last week at the Greater Wichita Sports Banquet, Hall talked at length about the Chiefs.

“I became a fan of not only Tyreek (Hill) but of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the entire Chiefs organization and what they’ve been able to achieve these, what, three, four, five years,” Hall told reporters, per KAKE-TV’s Sully Engels. “I never thought I would be a fan like that. I’ve only been a fan of Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James. And here I find myself being a fanatic over these current Chiefs players so definitely an exciting time for Chiefs Kingdom.”

One way the Chiefs have endeared themselves to Hall is their treatment of former players.

“I think because of all the success that they’ve had, they still pay homage to guys like myself that came before them. The organization still includes us, and they’re not too high and too above the people that laid the foundation in the ‘80s, ‘90s, and early 2000s,” Hall said. “So I just feel like for these people to be that humble with all the success that they’ve had, it just means a lot to me and former players like myself.”

Hall, who played for the Chiefs from 2000-06, twice led the NFL in punt-return touchdowns, and was No. 1 in kickoff return touchdowns one year. He was chosen for two Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro in 2003.

At 5 foot 8, Hall found success despite a size some thought was too small for the NFL. He’s heard of comparisons with current Chiefs wide receiver Hill, who is 5-10.

“I definitely feel like the comparisons are warranted, I get it. But I actually feel like we got totally different games,” Hall said. “I’m more lateral quickness and he’s more vertical, and out-of-this-world speed. He is also in my opinion a better receiver than I could ever imagine being. So I get the comparisons because of the stature, but I feel like that guy has took what I did and went eons beyond what I did, so salute to him. That’s my boy. I have no problem really he’s a real cool dude.”

You can read more of what Hall said here.