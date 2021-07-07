Royals share funny Star Wars meme about win probability chart after comeback victory

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, center, celebrates with Andrew Benintendi and Jarrod Dyson after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 7-6. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Trailing by five runs entering the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game against the Reds, the Royals had about a 2% chance of pulling out a victory.

But the Royals scored twice in the eighth, put up four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and won 7-6 on Salvador Perez’s RBI single.

After the game, Perez got a “Salvy Splash” from shortstop Nicky Lopez, and the Royals shared video of it on their Twitter account:

The Royals also tweeted about that win probability, and they used an altered version of a popular the “Star Wars” meme featuring Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman) and Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) from the dreadful second episode of the movie franchise.

Padme at first thinks Anakin is joking about the benefits of dictatorships then realizes he’s not kidding. Chances are you’ve seen the meme, but if not, here are a couple examples of how it’s used:

I've enjoyed the memes, but the original dialogue between Anakin and Padme is raw, emotional, illuminating, one of the best scenes in all of Star Wars pic.twitter.com/7TbT8Suf4F — Alex Blechman (@AlexBlechman) June 8, 2021

The Royals twisted that meme in funny fashion, and even threw in the Han Solo quote about the not telling him the odds. It made for a really great tweet following a comeback victory:

If you missed the comeback, here are highlights from the ninth inning starting with a huge Reds error that helped pave the way for the Royals: