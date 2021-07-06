The simple explanation for viral video of Kansas City Royals fan with a wallet of fire

Bally Sports Kansas City broadcaster Ryan Lefebvre wondered if this was something out of a TikTok video.

It wasn’t, but this was definitely something you don’t see everyday at the ballpark: a fan opening his wallet to show a TV cameraman that it contained flames.

Here is the video, which Harold Kuntz of Fox 4 shared on Twitter:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes saw that and it blew his mind:

That video immediately went viral thanks to a retweet from Rex Chapman and a share by Barstool.

While that’s a strange sight, some fans knew immediately that it was just a trick. In fact, there are multiple companies selling them on Amazon.

This is a description from one of them: “Open the wallet, quickly push the flint wheel, the magical flame will pop up, and the audience’s surprise will appear instantly. (Please read the instructions on the card ).”

That last part seems important.

You can also find the wallets elsewhere on Twitter: