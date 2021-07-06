For Pete's Sake

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill shares photos after getting engaged

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will remember this year’s Independence Day for the rest of his life.

On Sunday, Hill become engaged to his girlfriend, Keeta Vaccaro, who shared a video to her TikTok account. As you can see Hill got down on one knee and there were fireworks:

Vaccaro certainly seemed surprised and happy. According to Black Sports Online, she is the sister of former Texas Longhorns defensive back Kenny Vaccaro, who has played with the Saints and Titans.

Hill also was thrilled, and he shared photos to his Instagram account and he wrote: “The beginning of forever:”

A pair of Hill’s teammates congratulated him in comments to that post: running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams.

