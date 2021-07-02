Kansas City Chiefs ask fans for input on uniform choice for 2021 season

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes jsleezer@kcstar.com

How does the all-white look for the Chiefs sound?

That’s what the Chiefs wanted to know when they asked fans Thursday on Twitter if the team should bring back the white jerseys on white pants combination at some point in the 2021 season.

According to the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Chiefs last went with the white-on-white look for the “Monday Night Football” game against the Rams in the 2018 season.

You may remember that game because it was the highest-scoring Monday night contest in NFL history as the Rams escaped with a 54-51 win.

The last time the Chiefs won a game while wearing all white uniforms, per the Gridiron Uniform Database, was on Oct. 16, 2016. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 26-10 in Oakland that day.

That site shows the Chiefs have gone with the white-on-white look in seven seasons since 2010. In 2015, the Chiefs had that color combination in six games, including a pair of playoff contests. They were 5-1 in those games.

There has been one slight variation of the all-white uniform look, the database shows, and that is the socks, which sometimes have more red on the socks.

This was what the Chiefs tweeted:

Should we bring white on white back this year? pic.twitter.com/P9Um7Ky698 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 1, 2021

Fans had some thoughts/tweeks on what the team should wear:

Absolutely, but with white socks instead of red pic.twitter.com/RXeI3PieIQ — Chase B (@xChaseHBx) July 1, 2021

In my opinion, only if used with a white alternative helmet. pic.twitter.com/dqQDoecJxx — Darren Carter (@dkraigcarter) July 1, 2021

White out the numbers, with red/yellow trim around them. — Tual Mahomies (@Notre_Josh) July 1, 2021

I'm waiting for the black jerseys to happen! pic.twitter.com/SPbmt3gwXF — Purple️Rainey (@ThePurpleRainey) July 1, 2021