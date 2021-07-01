Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes invests in live-sports streaming service

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads over to celebrate with others after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 during Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Feb. 2, 2020. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has brought a Super Bowl championship to Kansas City, along with Whataburger restaurants that soon will open at various locations in the area.

That has endeared him to sports fans in Kansas City, and who knows? He may one day help frustrated Royals fans too.

With limited streaming options for Royals games, fans who dropped cable have been vocal in their displeasure at not being able to watch games. But at least one company is hoping to fill that void one day with tailor-made streaming options that come in small bites.

And according to multiple reports, Mahomes has invested in that live-sports streaming service, which is called Buzzer.

Bloomberg said the Buzzer “app essentially aggregates streaming rights so users can set up customized multisport alerts, get notifications and tune in to live game action for a fee starting at 99 cents for 10 minutes.”

Variety reported others who invested with Mahomes include Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Devin Booker and DeAndre Hopkins.

“There’s nothing more exciting than a close game or buzzer beater — those are the moments we live for as players,” Mahomes said, per Variety. “Buzzer ensures fans never miss these moments in real-time and helps us make our connections with them stronger, especially with younger, mobile-first sports fans. I believe Buzzer represents the future of live sports and I’m thrilled to join them on their journey.”

The Bloomberg story notes Buzzer has negotiated deals with the NBA, the NHL and the PGA Tour. It also hopes to work with other leagues, including the WNBA and NWSL.

“We intend to expand these partnerships,” Bo Han, Buzzer’s founder and chief executive officer, told Bloomberg. “These moments are the most marketable moments in a game.”