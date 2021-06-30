For Pete's Sake
K-State football player’s lip-sync TikTok video, posted by KU fans, is going viral
Many sports fans may not have known Kansas State freshman wide receiver Shane Porter just days ago, but thanks to one video, that’s changed.
Porter’s TikTok account is mostly videos of lip-syncing songs, often with his Wildcats teammates.
Late on Tuesday night, BarstoolKU tweeted Porter’s TikTok video of a lip-sync of Justin Bieber’s song “Baby,” which features Ludacris. In roughly 12 hours, the video had been viewed 900,000 times. That’s because the main Barstool account tweeted it, too:
Seems like a fairly benign video (compared with some of the dreadful stuff on TikTok), but it did ignite smack talk between KU and K-State fans.
