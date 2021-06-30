K-State football player’s lip-sync TikTok video, posted by KU fans, is going viral

Many sports fans may not have known Kansas State freshman wide receiver Shane Porter just days ago, but thanks to one video, that’s changed.

Porter’s TikTok account is mostly videos of lip-syncing songs, often with his Wildcats teammates.

Late on Tuesday night, BarstoolKU tweeted Porter’s TikTok video of a lip-sync of Justin Bieber’s song “Baby,” which features Ludacris. In roughly 12 hours, the video had been viewed 900,000 times. That’s because the main Barstool account tweeted it, too:

Seems like a fairly benign video (compared with some of the dreadful stuff on TikTok), but it did ignite smack talk between KU and K-State fans.

Well it sure as hell ain’t that — Drunk Big Jay (@BigJay_4) June 30, 2021

You guys went 4-6 — KC Royals (33-43) (@RaulMondesi9) June 30, 2021

Cannot wait to retweet this again on November 6th when we drop 50 on them https://t.co/B7Kr8ohGQg — Christian (@LikeTheReIigion) June 30, 2021

We can beat KU on any given day lol. We don't need advice from them.

Keep your worthless advices & toxic masculinity to yourselves @BarstoolKU https://t.co/3ln54ceUCh — Vedant 'वेदांत' Kulkarni (@VedantDKulkarni) June 30, 2021