For Pete's Sake
Former Royals star Eric Hosmer ejected from Padres game ... while in the dugout
June has been a rotten month for the Royals and at least one of their former players.
First baseman Eric Hosmer, who signed as a free agent with the Padres in 2018, got off to a great start this season. with San Diego By the end of April, Hosmer was slashing .320/.384/.460 with three home runs.
However, Hosmer’s numbers have fallen steadily since then, and he has been dreadful in June (..172/.226/.230). So perhaps it was frustration that led to Hosmer’s ejection during the Padres’ 5-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday night.
The heave-ho came in the seventh inning while Hosmer was in the dugout. He apparently was still fuming about a called third strike to end the sixth inning when Hosmer struck out with the bases loaded.
In the seventh, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham tried to check his swing, but home-plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called it a strike. Before another pitch was thrown, Wendelstedt tossed Hosmer.
Here is the ejection from Close Call Sports:
Coincidentally, Hosmer’s former Royals teammate Alcides Escobar also was ejected from a game on Tuesday. It came during Triple-A Omaha’s loss to St. Paul:
If you’re wondering...
Mike Moustakas, now with the Reds, and Lorenzo Cain, who is with Milwaukee, are both on the injured list.
