Former Royals star Eric Hosmer ejected from Padres game ... while in the dugout

June has been a rotten month for the Royals and at least one of their former players.

First baseman Eric Hosmer, who signed as a free agent with the Padres in 2018, got off to a great start this season. with San Diego By the end of April, Hosmer was slashing .320/.384/.460 with three home runs.

However, Hosmer’s numbers have fallen steadily since then, and he has been dreadful in June (..172/.226/.230). So perhaps it was frustration that led to Hosmer’s ejection during the Padres’ 5-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday night.

The heave-ho came in the seventh inning while Hosmer was in the dugout. He apparently was still fuming about a called third strike to end the sixth inning when Hosmer struck out with the bases loaded.

In the seventh, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham tried to check his swing, but home-plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called it a strike. Before another pitch was thrown, Wendelstedt tossed Hosmer.

Here is the ejection from Close Call Sports:

Coincidentally, Hosmer’s former Royals teammate Alcides Escobar also was ejected from a game on Tuesday. It came during Triple-A Omaha’s loss to St. Paul:

In other Chasers personnel news, Alcides Escobar was just ejected for reacting badly to the result of a weird play. He spiked/threw the ball in frustration and I guess you can't do that? https://t.co/GxVewXlTIG — Minda Haas Kuhlmann (@minda33) June 30, 2021

If you’re wondering...

Mike Moustakas, now with the Reds, and Lorenzo Cain, who is with Milwaukee, are both on the injured list.