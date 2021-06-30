For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Former Royals star Eric Hosmer ejected from Padres game ... while in the dugout

Screengrab of Close Call Sports YouTube video

June has been a rotten month for the Royals and at least one of their former players.

First baseman Eric Hosmer, who signed as a free agent with the Padres in 2018, got off to a great start this season. with San Diego By the end of April, Hosmer was slashing .320/.384/.460 with three home runs.

However, Hosmer’s numbers have fallen steadily since then, and he has been dreadful in June (..172/.226/.230). So perhaps it was frustration that led to Hosmer’s ejection during the Padres’ 5-4 win over the Reds on Tuesday night.

The heave-ho came in the seventh inning while Hosmer was in the dugout. He apparently was still fuming about a called third strike to end the sixth inning when Hosmer struck out with the bases loaded.

In the seventh, Padres outfielder Tommy Pham tried to check his swing, but home-plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt called it a strike. Before another pitch was thrown, Wendelstedt tossed Hosmer.

Here is the ejection from Close Call Sports:

Coincidentally, Hosmer’s former Royals teammate Alcides Escobar also was ejected from a game on Tuesday. It came during Triple-A Omaha’s loss to St. Paul:

If you’re wondering...

Mike Moustakas, now with the Reds, and Lorenzo Cain, who is with Milwaukee, are both on the injured list.

  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service