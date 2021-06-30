For Pete's Sake
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito unloads on Twins’ Josh Donaldson over ‘classless move’
Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson opened the scoring in Tuesday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago with a two-run homer off Lucas Giolito in the first inning.
No pitcher is happy about serving up a home run, but Giolito also was displeased about what Donaldson did after crossing the plate:
That seemed harmless, right? Well, here’s the audio with the video and it sure seems that Donaldson was saying “no sticky stuff,” a clear reference to Major League Baseball’s crackdown of pitchers using foreign substances to get better spin rate:
Giolito told reporters after the game that he caught wind of what Donaldson said after it happened.
Then Giolito unloaded on Donaldson, calling him a pest and saying it was a “classless move” and noted the American League Central standings.
Unfortunately for Royals fans, Giolito got one thing wrong. The Twins are in fourth place (by winning percentage), and Kansas City is in last.
The White Sox and Twins play two more games this week in Chicago and have three scheduled in Minnesota next week. It will be interesting to see if this feud escalates.
