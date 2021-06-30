Kansas City Royals fans roast Cardinals over comment about a barbecue rivalry

Meat from Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue Restaurant, 1727 Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, includes smoked turkey, pickles, burnt ends, ribs and sausage. Star file photo

The second and final phase of voting for starters for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game ends Thursday at 1 p.m.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez has a commanding lead over two competitors in the American League. In the National League, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in second, behind Giants star Buster Posey. St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado has a small lead on the Dodgers’ Justin Turner.

That’s why the Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted they were asking fans of the two Missouri teams to vote for those three players.

The wording of the tweet, however, left Royals fans mocking St. Louis. The Cardinals wrote: “We are temporarily putting our baseball and BBQ rivalry aside.”

Rivalry, huh?

In 2016, the Fox Sports affiliates (now Bally Sports) in Kansas City and St. Louis held a barbecue competition and KC won for a second straight year.

Royals fans who responded to the Cardinals made it clear they don’t see a “rivalry” as Kansas City’s barbecue is superior.

This is a bit of what they were saying:

I’m sorry… did you just say BBQ rivalry?? That’s hilarious https://t.co/3MQLV1LPc5 — Blaine Kleyh (@BlaineKleyh) June 30, 2021

Yes let’s vote Nolan, Yadi, and Salvy… wait… there is a BBQ rivalry?????

For the Best BBQ in STL hop on I-70 head west drive 3 and a half hours, exit anywhere , first BBQ place you see is the best BBQ in STL https://t.co/xEaVxiu6BZ — Kenny Price (@kenny_photog) June 30, 2021

We have as much of a BBQ rivalry as we have an NHL rivalry. Enough of this. — Kev (@KevinMcGannon) June 29, 2021

Just so everyone that eats understands - there is no BBQ rivalry. st. Louis isn’t even allowed in the competition. https://t.co/bkBIpel6iy — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) June 29, 2021

There’s a BBQ rivalry between KC and STL the same way there’s a wealth rivalry between me and Jeff Bezos https://t.co/xvc31KZVWY — Jordan Wolf (@byjordanwolf) June 29, 2021

Name a rivalry more one sided than this one. https://t.co/8uP9LfDDjx — Braydn Kemper (@Br4ydnk) June 29, 2021

A BBQ “rivalry” like facing Glass Joe in Punch-Out. pic.twitter.com/71nYTbRMhY — Jon Stephens (@RockhillStrat) June 29, 2021