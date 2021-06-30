For Pete's Sake
Kansas City Royals fans roast Cardinals over comment about a barbecue rivalry
The second and final phase of voting for starters for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game ends Thursday at 1 p.m.
Royals catcher Salvador Perez has a commanding lead over two competitors in the American League. In the National League, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in second, behind Giants star Buster Posey. St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado has a small lead on the Dodgers’ Justin Turner.
That’s why the Cardinals on Tuesday tweeted they were asking fans of the two Missouri teams to vote for those three players.
The wording of the tweet, however, left Royals fans mocking St. Louis. The Cardinals wrote: “We are temporarily putting our baseball and BBQ rivalry aside.”
Rivalry, huh?
In 2016, the Fox Sports affiliates (now Bally Sports) in Kansas City and St. Louis held a barbecue competition and KC won for a second straight year.
Royals fans who responded to the Cardinals made it clear they don’t see a “rivalry” as Kansas City’s barbecue is superior.
This is a bit of what they were saying:
