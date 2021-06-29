The Decemberists’ lead singer got a kick out of a shout-out from White Sox broadcaster

The Decemberists will perform at the Durham Performing Arts Center in support of their new album, “I’ll Be Your Girl.”

This shouldn’t be too big of a spoiler for anyone who may see The Decemberists in concert in the future.

But the encore is almost always the same song and it requires concert goers to play a small part while The Decemberists sing “The Mariner’s Revenge Song.”

Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti apparently is a fan of the band, because he casually made mention of that particular song during Sunday’s broadcast. It should be little surprise that it came while the White Sox were playing the Seattle Mariners.

“We don’t need anymore playing of ‘The Mariner’s Revenge Song’ in this season series,” Benetti said. “Tell Colin Meloy to put the musical instruments away.”

Here is the clip from Twitter user Tony B. Cook:

Another example of why @jasonbenetti is the best play by play guy going today. Casually dropping a @TheDecemberists song and calling out @colinmeloy by name. pic.twitter.com/0odDtPPia2 — Tony B. Cook (@tbcook) June 27, 2021

Meloy retweeted the video with a laughing emoji, so he clearly liked what Benetti said: