Thanks to Travis Kelce, Chiefs fans in Kansas City will get free beer this fall

It may not seem possible, but tight end Travis Kelce endeared himself to Chiefs fans even more this week.

The reason? Kelce won a special long drive event at TopGolf during this weekend’s Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kelce hit a 250-yard drive, beating the other tight ends in the competition. His reward is actually Kansas City’s, because Bud Light said it would have free beer for all Chiefs fans who are at least 21 years old on Oct. 24. That is when the NFL celebrates Tight End Day, and it comes in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

On that day, the Chiefs will be playing the Titans in Nashville. So everything will come full circle for Kelce.

National Tight Ends day has been celebrated since 2019, and it was created somewhat accidentally by the San Francisco 49ers.

Bud Light declined to give most of the particulars on how Chiefs fans will receive their free beer this fall. However, Bud Light did reveal it will only be available to people living in Kansas City. More details will come closer to Oct. 24.