Simone Biles’ fall on balance beam endears her even more to gymnastics fans

Simone Biles smiles after competing on the uneven bars during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

Fans may sometimes forget gymnastics star Simone Biles is human because of her amazing and seemingly physics-defying performances.

But at the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials in St. Louis, Biles fell on the balance beam Sunday. She was seen crying, as NBC Sports noted, while coach Laurent Landi taped her foot.

“I’m just old; I’m always in pain,” Biles said in that story. “Something always hurts.”

Nevertheless, Biles won the all-around with 118.098 points. Sunisa Lee was second at 115.832 points.

Biles’ struggles simply endeared her more to legions of fans watching the Olympic trials.

Here is a sample of what was said on Twitter about Biles, who is a seven-time U.S. all-around champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist:

We may strive for perfection, but when we fall short, it’s OKAY.



We take a deep breath, reboot and get back out there.



Inspiring us even when she might not think so. @Simone_Biles, you’re still the GOAT.



— Sabrina Betts (@SabrinaMBetts) June 28, 2021

If Simone Biles can fall off the beam, then you’re allowed to make mistakes too. — Benjamin David (@rabbibpd) June 28, 2021

Falls or not, @Simone_Biles is still the greatest & she’s showing my gymnasts that they won’t always be perfect but will always be amazing, & that one rough meet will not define them.



Thanks Simone, you’re human too. ️ — Kayla Shoop (@kayla_shooop) June 28, 2021

this girl was the picture of fight tonight and getting back up when you fall down, i love her sfm. SO PROUD @Simone_Biles https://t.co/b7b5cTwWgh — Cady (@texasbowlegs) June 28, 2021

If anyone is wondering how incredible Simone Biles is. Tonight she fell on beam, which is an entire point deduction. She also almost fell on bars, and still WON THE MEET. She beat everyone else after falls and mistakes everywhere. She is her only competition #goat #OlympicTrials — Brittany ️ (@brittanyemond23) June 28, 2021

From an emotional athlete to another, @Simone_Biles tonight does not define you and who you are as an athlete or a competitor. The best of the best makes mistakes. Keep your head up. You have more medals than falls and it will stay that way. — Nicole Guadagnino (@nguad12) June 28, 2021

Lawd! @Simone_Biles has my heart skipping beats! Can NOT believe how she powered through that near fall on uneven bars! #QueenMoves#GymTrials21 pic.twitter.com/jwNwHmA8aV — L'amant Boulanger (@cillcillwi) June 28, 2021

A flawed performance by Biles is merely one regarded as human. She is a superhuman athlete and in a class all her own. — Ashley No lists (@AshleyApple17) June 28, 2021

@mykaylaskinner crying after she finished her second vault. Her emotions were real. Simone Biles showing she is still the GOAT even with mistakes — Courtney. ️ RED ️ (@CLO93_30) June 28, 2021

@Simone_Biles You’re actually human??? Sorry for the rough night but seriously dude… pic.twitter.com/YTiuGVHO5P — Jean (@kuszmahal) June 28, 2021

I feel kinda bad for Simone Biles like these commentators put so much damn pressure on her to be perfect. Like she’s amazing but she’s also a human. — bridge (@Ptx_Bridge) June 28, 2021

Simone Biles proving she's human tonight. No doubt she'll be awesome in Tokyo though. #USOlympicTrials #USAGymnastics — Jennifer Watts (@JenniferEWatts) June 28, 2021

@Simone_Biles we’re proud of you Simone! Life is truly about taking a risk and with risks come great responsibility and sometimes we fall, but it is what we do after that counts. Thank you for always getting back up & showing the world why you are the GOAT! Congratulations Queen. — IAm A Woman Of Worth (@Uniquely_sweet_) June 28, 2021

honestly, the best thing about being a simone biles fan is that she can afford mistakes



that was a tough fall. she’s crying but i hope that once the night is over she’ll still be very proud of herself because she is and has been exceptional#gymtrials21 — rachel (@RachelAbel) June 28, 2021

Simone crying She can fall and win and she’s still so hard on herself. I think we all forget the insane pressure on her. It’s so easy to forget how hard everything she does is and what it must be like to have the worlds eyes on you. #GymTrials21 #SimoneBiles — Electric Heart (@positivegoes) June 28, 2021