For Pete's Sake
Simone Biles’ fall on balance beam endears her even more to gymnastics fans
Fans may sometimes forget gymnastics star Simone Biles is human because of her amazing and seemingly physics-defying performances.
But at the U.S. Olympic gymnastic trials in St. Louis, Biles fell on the balance beam Sunday. She was seen crying, as NBC Sports noted, while coach Laurent Landi taped her foot.
“I’m just old; I’m always in pain,” Biles said in that story. “Something always hurts.”
Nevertheless, Biles won the all-around with 118.098 points. Sunisa Lee was second at 115.832 points.
Biles’ struggles simply endeared her more to legions of fans watching the Olympic trials.
Here is a sample of what was said on Twitter about Biles, who is a seven-time U.S. all-around champion and four-time Olympic gold medalist:
Comments