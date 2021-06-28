Mecole Hardman rips Pro Football Focus for Chiefs that did and didn’t make its rankings

Pro Football Focus ranked the top 50 NFL players last week and the Chiefs were well-represented on the list.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was second, followed by Travis Kelce at No. 3. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill ranked 18th and defensive lineman Chris Jones was one spot behind at No. 19.

No other team had more players in the top 20 (Green Bay also had four), but Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was not happy when he saw the rankings.

It had nothing to do with his omission from the list. No, Hardman was mad about where Hill landed on the rankings.

Hill was the third-ranked receiver, behind the Packers’ Davante Adams and the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins.

“Y’all be disrespecting @cheetah so bad #18 is beyond disrespectful!” Hardman wrote.

Y’all be disrespecting @cheetah so bad ‍♂️ #18 is beyond disrespectful! https://t.co/6MUTlerdKg — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) June 25, 2021

Hill responded by saying that ranking just makes him work harder.

smh that's why the work must continue https://t.co/kQqNqOIfIL — Ty Hill (@cheetah) June 25, 2021

This is what Hardman wrote in response to that:

I already know — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) June 26, 2021

Hardman also blasted PFF for leaving Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu off the Top 50 list entirely.

I’m sorry and y’all left the best safety off this list @Mathieu_Era !! That’s really disrespectful https://t.co/6MUTlerdKg — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) June 25, 2021