For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Hanser Alberto had sunglasses on back of his head and lost a ball in the sun
Music legend Paul Simon was at Thursday’s Royals-Yankees game, so no matter how unlikely, it is possible Kansas City infielder Hanser Alberto told him, “You can call me Al.”*
*Yeah, I worked way too hard for that terrible joke
Sure it probably didn’t happen, but Simon is a Yankees fan, which means it’s more likely he did cheer when Alberto lost a pop-up in the sun.
As you can see in the video below, Alberto had his sunglasses when the Yankees’ Rougned Odor popped up on the infield in the third inning. But there was one little problem:
Yep, the sunglasses weren’t covering Alberto’s eyes. Odor reached base on a ball that had an expected batting average of .010 (per Baseball Savant). Royals fans and others didn’t hide their disgust about the miscue, even though it was ruled a single.
The next inning, Alberto returned to the field and was wearing the sunglasses over his eyes.
