Royals’ Hanser Alberto had sunglasses on back of his head and lost a ball in the sun

Music legend Paul Simon was at Thursday’s Royals-Yankees game, so no matter how unlikely, it is possible Kansas City infielder Hanser Alberto told him, “You can call me Al.”*

*Yeah, I worked way too hard for that terrible joke

Sure it probably didn’t happen, but Simon is a Yankees fan, which means it’s more likely he did cheer when Alberto lost a pop-up in the sun.

As you can see in the video below, Alberto had his sunglasses when the Yankees’ Rougned Odor popped up on the infield in the third inning. But there was one little problem:

WATCH OUT FOR THAT POP UP pic.twitter.com/FQUIgkAD7v — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2021

Yep, the sunglasses weren’t covering Alberto’s eyes. Odor reached base on a ball that had an expected batting average of .010 (per Baseball Savant). Royals fans and others didn’t hide their disgust about the miscue, even though it was ruled a single.

Shouts to Alberto for wearing his sunglasses around the back of his head and then proceeding to lose a can of corn a mile high in the infield. #TogetherRoyal — Mize (@Mizener) June 24, 2021

Has sunglasses on the back of his head...drops popup because of the sun. I don't get it. #Royals — Stephen Meyer (@StephenMeyerRDC) June 24, 2021

And Gutierrez dropped a pop up in the sun last week after not even bringing sunglasses on to the field with him. Makes no sense and really speaks to the preparation/coaching of this team, IMO. No excuse on a bright sunny day to not be prepared for the sun to cause issues. — (@crksokc) June 24, 2021

#DearDayton



Please get guys on the Royals that will wear their sunglasses instead of putting them on the back of their hat and then losing a fly ball in the sun!



Sincerely,

Nathan — Nathan Yarnell ‍️ (@nate_yarnell) June 24, 2021

Not much fun to watch — Coach (@WilliamMadden13) June 24, 2021

JMO, but it shows me he isn’t focused and there isn’t much accountability on this team. — Joe Munding (@crownroyal64) June 24, 2021

You're wearing your sunglasses wrong... #royals — Tim Everly (@timeverly) June 24, 2021

Alberto has sunglasses…on his hat. Good lord. — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) June 24, 2021

The next inning, Alberto returned to the field and was wearing the sunglasses over his eyes.